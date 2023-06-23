MP: Congress workers stage protest at police station to register FIR over 'wanted corruption Nath' poster row in Bhopal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 23 : A group of Congress leaders and workers on Friday staged a protest at a police station in the state capital to register an FIR over purported 'wanted corruption Nath' posters featuring former CM Kamal Nath, which were pasted in the city.

The Congress leaders along with workers reached Chunabhatti police station in the state capital to lodge an FIR against the accused who pasted the purported posters in a market in the city. But the FIR was not registered after which they sat on dharna in the police station for about two and a half hours, still the FIR was not registered.

Later, the Congress leaders submitted an application to the Additional Commissioner of Police (ACP) and after that they left the station.

Speaking to ANI, State Congress Vice President J P Dhanopia said, "The objectionable posters of former CM Kamal Nath have been put up at many places in the city. These posters have been put up at the behest of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and this is the reason that our demand is not being heard in the police station."

"We sat here for about two and a half hours, but our FIR was not registered against the accused. Now we will file a petition in the High Court for the same and the policemen who have not listened to us will also be made respondent and will seek justice in the matter," he added.

Notably, purported posters have been spotted in the Manisha Market area in Bhopal. There is also a QR code in the poster after scanning it, it shows information about the alleged scams of the Congress government. It is also written in the poster that Nath has done scams during his rule.

Earlier, BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma said that BJP had nothing to do with such posters. It is the result of internal factionalism in the congress party.

"It is the result of internal factionalism in the Congress and it has been going on for many years. The dispute of Kamal Nath vs Govind Singh is going on, similarly, the dispute of Kamal Nath vs Arun Yadav, Kamal Nath vs Ajay Singh, Kamal Nath vs Digvijay Singh are going on. Therefore, whatever is said about Kamal Nath is said by the Congress only."

"When Kamal Nath was the Chief Minister, even at that time any allegation was made, then his ministers used to make allegations. So whatever Congress is suffering, it is showing through its posters. We have nothing to do with such posters. It is, however, right that there is truth in the poster," Sharma added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor