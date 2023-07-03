MP: Congress workers stage unique protest against vegetable price rise in Bhopal; buy vegetables carrying briefcase, gun

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 3 : A group of Congress leaders and workers staged a unique protest against the vegetable price rise and went to buy vegetables with a briefcase and symbolic fake gun in the market in the state capital Bhopal on Monday.

During the protest, the Congress leaders brought the vegetables from the market in a briefcase and kept it in the locker.

Speaking to ANI, Congress Spokesperson Vicky Khongal said, "The prices of food items and vegetables are continuously increasing in Madhya Pradesh and in the country. Today, we held a protest and took the fake gun symbolically with us so that we can convey our message to this deaf and dumb government to talk about issues like corruption and inflation. The prices of food items are rapidly increasing and the entire budget of the household women has gone awry."

"The inflation which used to be called "dayan" (witch) during the Congress rule, and how it became a "darling" (loveable) during the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) rule, is a big question. Today, we did a symbolic demonstration for the same," he added.

When asked about why they were carrying a briefcase and talking about keeping it in the locker, Khongal said, "Earlier, the way valuable things (like gold, silver, diamonds, pearls) had to be brought under the shed of security and were kept in the locker. In the same way, in the coming time, it should not happen that there will be a need to keep vegetables and food items in the safe like this. We want to make the government aware."

Another congress leader, Abhinav Varoliya said that they staged a protest to wake up the sleeping state government. This government did not talk about inflation, they only talked about other issues.

The general public is worried. Today, the coriander is Rs 200 a kg, ginger is Rs 300 kg and tomato is Rs 160 a kg in the market, he claimed.

