MP: Guv urges active role from MLAs and MPs to fight against sickle cell anaemia

Bhopal, Sep 10 Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel, on Wednesday, urged active participation of elected representatives, including MLAs and MPs, along financial support to eliminate sickle cell anaemia.

Governor Patel made these assertions reviewing the various health programmes being run in view to eradicate sickle cell anaemia, a genetic disease in the tribal regions in the state.

The review meeting held at Raj Bhavan was attended by senior officials from the health and family welfare, AYUSH, and tribal affairs of the Madhya Pradesh government.

During the meeting, the Governor was apprised that the 100-day sickle cell testing campaign has been completed in Madhya Pradesh, during which, more than 12 lakh genetic cards for patients have been distributed.

"Achievements of the 100-day sickle cell testing campaign have been significant, which should be extended to another 125 days. Screening camps for sickle cell and tuberculosis (TB) should be organised in weekly markets to ensure access to health services for hard-to-reach populations," Governor Patel said.

He highlighted the importance of continuous engagement of health workers with Anganwadi centres.

He added that leveraging Anganwadi centres can significantly enhance reach and effectiveness of family welfare programmes.

He emphasised that during his district visits, programmes such as PM JANMAN, Dharti Abha, sickle cell, and TB management should be rigorously reviewed.

Meanwhile, the Governor also stressed the need to improve the distribution of Ayurvedic medicines and directed that sickle cell patients be provided with Ayurvedic treatment.

It was said that the health department has already provided Ayurvedic medicines to 1,546 patients in Dhar and 1,015 patients in Barwani as part of a pilot project.

