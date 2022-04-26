MP Home Minister allows procession on Parshuram Jayanti in Indore

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Monday accepted the request of the organizers for taking out a religious procession on Parshuram Jayanti in the coming days.

This year, Parashuram Jayanti will be celebrated on May 3.

Addressing the reporters on Monday, Mishra said, "I have given instructions to the District Collector and Police Commissioner of Indore to ensure that the procession is taken out peacefully. Complete arrangements will be made soon."

Highlighting about the recent communal violence that broke out in the Khargone area of the state, the minister said, "The situation is completely normal in Khargone. The day and night curfew has been completely lifted."

Narottam Mishra further said on the BJP and Shiv Sena are locking horns in the Hanuman Chalisa controversy in Maharashtra. "MVA government in Maharashtra is getting shaken. It is getting difficult for Shiv Sainiks to run the government there," he said.

Earlier on Monday, Misra and MLA Mahendra Hardia reached the hospital to meet Shivam Shukla, a victim of Khargone violence. While talking to the injured admitted to CHL Hospital in Indore, Narottam Mishra inquired about his condition and discussed it with his family members.

( With inputs from ANI )

