MP logs 221 new Covid cases; around 7 lakh children vaccinated on day 1

Bhopal, Jan 3 Madhya Pradesh registered 221 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, pushing the total active cases in the state to 773, according to the data shared by the state health department on Monday.

Indore, which was a hotspot during the previous two waves of the Covid-19 pandemic, has registered around 50 per cent (110) cases of the total, while capital city Bhopal reported 54 new infections.

In Bhopal, 11 members of a family, including a four-month-old child, were found Covid positive.

With a whopping number of daily Covid cases, Indore district administration has recommended imposing restrictions in the city.

District Collector (Indore) Manish Singh said, "Increasing trend of Covid-19 cases is alarming and imposing restrictions on public moments has become the need of hours now. Number of guests in marriages and other functions and public gatherings will be reduced."

As per the officials till Sunday, state has reported as many as 11 cases of Omicron variant and all have recovered.

Sources in the health department told that more than 200 samples that have been sent to Delhi for genome sequencing test are still pending.

Meanwhile according to the department, on the first day of vaccination for children in the age group between 15-18 years, till 5:30 pm on Monday, around seven lakh children were administered the first dose of anti-Covid vaccine across the state.

Earlier on Monday, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that a total 8,667 vaccination centres have been set up in all 52 districts in the state especially for children. All these centres are set up in both government and private schools, where only children between 15-18 age groups will be administered Covaxin.

The Madhya Pradesh government has set a target to provide first dose Covid vaccine to all children between 15-18 age groups by January 20.

"We have adequate number of Covaxin for children. I would appeal to the children across the state to reach the nearest vaccination centre and receive their first dose," the Chief Minister said while inaugurating a vaccination centres for children at a school in Bhopal on Monday.

