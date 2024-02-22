MP Poonamben Maadam bids farewell to Rambhakts by flagging off Aastha Train

Jamnagar, Feb 22 The entire country has been immersed into the divinity of Lord Ram after Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla idol at Ayodhya.

As lakhs of devotees from across the country are continuously visiting the historical temple, Jamnagar MP Poonamben Maadam flagged off a batch of devotees from Jamnagar and Dwarka through a special Aastha Train on February 20.

Poonamben Maadam bid farewell to 400 Rambhakts from Devbhumi Dwarka and over 940 Rambhakts from Jamnagar city and district. In this train, 166 Ram devotees from Dwarka, Okha, Kalyanpur and Raval and 234 from Khambhaliya, Bhanvad and Salaya joined.

It is important to note that on February 22, it will be a month since the Pran Pratishtha ceremony performed by PM Modi. It will be at this moment when these devotees from Jamnagar Parliamentary constituency will get an opportunity to pray to Lord Ram. Special arrangements were made at different stations to welcome these devotees on their way to the ancient city of Ayodhya.

Addressing the mediapersons, MP Poonamben Maadam said, “This could be made possible due to the faith, hard work, and struggle of all Rambhakts. Through this pilgrimage, they will get an opportunity to pray before Lord Ram.” She also added that on this moment, several devotees became emotional.

“We are all witness to the energy and faith of all these devotees,” Poonamben Maadam further said. The devotees also blessed PM Modi and gave their wishes to make the country developed.

On this special occasion, Poonamben Maadam garlanded the devotees and served sweets to them. She also greeted the Ram devotees to have a pleasant and auspicious darshan of Lord Ram. Witnessing this auspicious occasion, MP Poonamben Maadam also travelled by train from Khambhaliya to Jamnagar along with Ram devotees. All the Ram devotees including Poonamben Maadam had a unique zeal about this pilgrimage.

