MP receives investment proposal worth Rs 36,600 during Hyderabad's business meet

Bhopal/Hyderabad, Nov 23 Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday said the Madhya Pradesh government has received the investment proposal worth more than Rs 36,600 crore from various industries from Hyderabad and other Southern states.

The Chief Minister shared that this investment is expected to generate approximately 27,800 jobs in the private sector. He shared that many industrialists in Hyderabad have expressed interest in investing in Madhya Pradesh.

Mohan Yadav shared this information while addressing a large gathering of industry leaders at the 'Investment Opportunities in Madhya Pradesh' session held in Hyderabad on Saturday.

CM Yadav said that during his visits to other states, he carried no political agenda and his only purpose was to promote industrial investment. "I come from the holy city of Baba Mahakal. Madhya Pradesh is the only state in India where diamonds are found, while Telangana is known for pearls," Yadav said.

Addressing the session, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister stated that Hyderabad is a city that moves ahead with a vision for the future, meaning it can foresee upcoming opportunities.

"We are here to build a new relationship with investors. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, India has gained a unique global identity. The nation has broken several myths and achieved rapid development across sectors, including space," he added.

The CM shared that in Madhya Pradesh, BEML has been allotted land for a Rs 18,000-crore rail coach manufacturing unit. Major investment is also taking place in defence technology. The state is providing opportunities for investors across all sectors.

Yadav highlighted that the largest hydro pumped storage power project is being developed in Neemuch on the Chambal River and will be completed in the next two years. Madhya Pradesh is fulfilling every commitment made to investors.

"During one-on-one discussions with industry leaders at the session, 10 companies submitted proposals worth Rs 36,600 crore, expected to generate about 27,800 jobs," Yadav said later in a statement.

According to the government, major investment proposals received in Hyderabad include AGI Greenpac (Rs 1,500 crore), Axis Energy Ventures India (Rs 29,500 crore), Ananth Technologies (Rs 1,000 crore), Automatski Solutions (Rs 1,000 crore), Colaberry Inc (Rs 1,000 crore), Dermacure Pharmaceuticals (Rs 150 crore).

