MP to create separate helipads for PM-Shri Heli tourism service

Bhopal, Nov 25 In a major boost to religious, wellness and wildlife tourism, the Madhya Pradesh government on Tuesday announced to create separate helipads for the recently launched 'PM-Shri Heli Tourism Service', offering helicopter connectivity to the state's most revered spiritual destinations.

Dedicated helipads have already been completed at three prime locations: Bichauli Hapsi near Indore, behind the police line in Ujjain, and at Mandhata in Omkareshwar.

With these facilities now operational, pilgrims and tourists will soon be able to visit both Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga in Ujjain and Omkareshwar Jyotirlinga on the banks of the Narmada in a single day – a journey that currently takes 6–8 hours by road will now be completed in under 90 minutes by air.

The Heli service was launched on November 20.

"The PM-Shri Heli Tourism Service will transform the way devotees experience Madhya Pradesh's sacred sites," Kailash Vijayvargiya, state Urban Minister, said after the cabinet meeting, adding, "It will save time, reduce fatigue and allow visitors to offer prayers at two of India’s twelve Jyotirlingas in one spiritually enriching day."

The initiative extends beyond religious tourism. Land has been allotted for state-of-the-art wellness centres in the capital, Bhopal and deep inside the pristine forests of Pachmarhi.

These luxury facilities, expected to open within months, will offer Ayurveda, yoga, naturopathy and meditation retreats amid nature.

Madhya Pradesh's wildlife tourism is also witnessing unprecedented global interest.

World-famous tiger reserves such as Kanha, Bandhavgarh, Pench and Satpura continue to draw wildlife enthusiasts from across the globe.

The marble rocks of Bhedaghat, where the Narmada flows like a river of milk between dazzling white cliffs, are being positioned as one of the planet’s most spectacular natural wonders.

"The state's landmark cheetah and leopard reintroduction projects have become success stories of global conservation. Cheetahs translocated from Africa, and leopards from other countries, have not only adapted to Madhya Pradesh's forests but are thriving, breeding and raising cubs – a testament to the dedication of the state’s forest department," he said.

"With seamless helicopter connectivity, world-class wellness retreats and thriving wildlife sanctuaries, Madhya Pradesh is rapidly emerging as India’s ultimate destination for spiritual seekers, nature lovers and conscious travellers," the Minister said.

Tourism Department sources indicate that investor interest has surged, with several international hospitality chains in talks for partnerships.

Madhya Pradesh is clearly scripting a new chapter as the heart of spiritual and eco-tourism in India.

