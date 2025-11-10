MP to raise Rs 250 under Ladli Behna Yojana; 1.28 crore women to benefit

Bhopal, Nov 10 As a festive gesture on Bhai Dooj, Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav had announced the continuation of the Mukhyamantri Ladli Behna Yojana, with Rs 1,500 to be credited to 1.26 crore; the amount will now be paid from November 12 through a single-click transfer in Madhya Pradesh's Seoni.

The cabinet meeting on Monday approved the necessary amount for the current month's instalments, taking the total disbursement since March 2023 to Rs 44,000 crore.

“This year the total financial strain on the state exchequer will be Rs 20,450 crore,” Chaitanya Kashyap, the Minister for MSME (Micro, small and medium enterprises), said after the cabinet meeting.

He called the scheme a “revolutionary step” for women’s financial independence. “Now onwards, from every month, Rs 1,500 will reach the accounts of our sisters without any deduction. This is their right, not charity,” he said.

The scheme covers women aged 21-60 from economically weaker sections, including widows, divorcees, and destitutes. “The November 12 event in Seoni will see the CM personally oversee the transfer,” he added.

Bank correspondents and common service centres have been directed to assist women without smartphones. Since its inception, the scheme has transformed lives. In rural areas, women are using the grant for children’s education and healthcare.

A government survey shows 68 per cent of beneficiaries have opened savings accounts for the first time. The cabinet reviewed the inclusion criteria. Aadhaar-EKYC verification has been made mandatory to eliminate bogus entries.

Urban beneficiaries will receive SMS alerts 24 hours before credit. The state has tied up with India Post Payments Bank for doorstep delivery in remote areas. “No woman should visit an office for her money,” the CM directed.

The scheme has also boosted local economies. Kirana stores report higher sales on transfer dates. Opposition parties have demanded an increase to Rs 3,000, but the government cited fiscal discipline.

“We are committed to Rs 1,500 every month without fail,” Dr Yadav had earlier said. The scheme is funded through state resources and savings from DBT rationalisation. The Ladli Behna Yojana has become a national talking point. Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan have launched similar schemes.

