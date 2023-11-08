MP Vyapam scam: Four convicts sentenced to three to four years rigorous imprisonment

Gwalior, Nov 8 A special CBI Court in this Madhya Pradesh city has sentenced candidate Jitendra Singh and impersonator Jaideep Singh to four year rigorous imprisonment in a case related to police constable recruitment examination, 2012 conducted by Vyapam.

A fine of Rs 14,100 each was slapped on them.

Middleman Amit Sachan and Narendra Singh, the brother of candidate, were sentenced to three years imprisonment with a fine of Rs 1,000 each.

The Central Bureau of Investigation had registered the case on August 1, 2015 in compliance with the Supreme Court's July 9, 2015 order and took over the investigation of FIR, earlier registered at Police Station Dehat, in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district.

It was alleged that Jitendra Singh of Bhind had filled two application forms for the police constable recruitment exam 2012 with different residential addresses and was allotted two different examination centres.

"The appearance in the written test was registered on both the examination centres on the same date and time," a CBI official said. It was also further alleged that the candidate had arranged for an impersonator to appear on at least one of the examination centres.

It was also alleged that this candidate had passed the written examination on both the roll numbers and was called for a physical proficiency test on both the roll numbers.

"CBI investigation revealed that Jaideep Singh, Narendra Singh, and Amit Sachan entered into a conspiracy to get the candidate Jitendra Singh selected in the PCRT- 2012. In furtherance of the conspiracy, two application forms were filled; one by the candidate himself from a kiosk at Gwalior and the other by Sachan for which Jitendra Singh shared his personal details for filling the application form," said the official.

"Further Sachan provided the Test Admit Card of the second roll number for the said examination to the impersonator Jaideep Singh, who appeared in the examination at the Bhind Center in place of the candidate. The impersonator in pursuance of the conspiracy knowingly substituted, pretended and represented himself as the candidate Jitendra Singh in the said examination," said the official.

"After investigation, the CBI filed a charge sheet in the Court of Special Judge, CBI (Vyapam Cases), Gwalior against the said accused on August 16, 2017. The trial court found the said accused guilty and convicted them," the official added.

