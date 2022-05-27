MPPSC SES 2021 Exam notification out, apply for 466 posts

MPPSC has released an official notification of the State Engineering Service Exam (SES) 2021. The last date to apply for the exam is June 03, 2022. Interested candidates can apply on the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in. The recruitment drive is to fill 466 Vacancies.

The eligibility criteria for the students is that they must have done BE / B.Tech Degree in Civil/Electrical/Mechanical / Production Engineering in any Indian university. The age limit to apply for the post is 21 to 40 years. After registering for the exam candidates must pay the fee through Cash at MP Online Authorised KIOSK OR Pay Debit Card / Credit Card / Net Banking Only.

The fee criteria for the general category is Rs, 1200. While SC/ST/OBC/PWD Candidates of Madhya Pradesh have to pay Rs600. Starting Date for Submission of an Online Application is May 25, 2022, and the last Date for Submission of an Online Application is June 03, 2022