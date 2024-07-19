MSME Minister urges women self-help groups to avail of govt schemes

Jaipur, July 19 Union Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi on Friday exhorted women self-help groups from Rajasthan to avail of the benefits available under the schemes of the ministry such as easy access to credit and marketing facilities.

Addressing the first 'Yashasvini' awareness campaign for women entrepreneurs at the Rajasthan International Centre here, the minister said Rajasthani culture, cuisine, arts and crafts were well known. He cited success stories of women who started very tiny enterprises with very little investment and have now become exporters with their products selling in lucrative overseas markets.

More than 650 women entrepreneurs, mostly from the informal sector and Self Help Groups, were present on the occasion. The highlight of the event was the assistance provided by the agencies for on-the-spot registration for Udyam registration, Udyam Assist Platform and PM Vishwakarma initial registration. Stalls by the SIDBI, banks, the KVIC, and the NSIC drew the interest of all participants.

The minister asked financial institutions to provide more credit access to women entrepreneurs.

The programme had technical sessions on the initiatives of the Centre for providing women entrepreneurs easier access to credit, marketing and capacity building. Addressing the large number of women from self-help groups, and the informal sector, Minister of State for MSME Shobha Karandlaje applauded the contribution of women to the Indian economy. She remarked that the self-help group movement in India has been a landmark movement in the country’s history, and has been acclaimed internationally.

The Centre's initiatives aim to address the challenges faced by women entrepreneurs, like lack of access to credit, market and technology, she added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor