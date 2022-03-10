Mumbai: 3 labourers die while cleaning septic tank

Mumbai, March 10 Three workers were killed while cleaning a septic tank at Ekta Nagar in Mumbai's Kandivali West suburb on Thursday afternoon, the BMC Disaster Control said.

The incident occurred at 3.15 p.m. when the three workers hired by a private contractor fell inside the tank during the cleaning-up operations and reported to have drowned.

Locals and the fire department managed to retrieve the workers and were rushed to the Shatabdi hospital where they were declared dead.

It is not clear if the workers were equipped with proper safety gear during the cleaning operations as deadly toxic gases are formed in septic tanks, though details of the exact cause of death are awaited.

