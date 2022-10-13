Mumbai: 58-year-old watchman arrested for raping minor in Dongri

Mumbai Police on Wednesday arrested a 58-years-old man for allegedly raping a minor girl in the area of Dongri Police Station, Mumbai.

The accused identified as Swami Krishnacharya- a watchman- has allegedly raped a minor girl of 11-years-old, police officials said.

A case of the special Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) and section 376 IPC has been registered against the accused watchman.

According to Mumbai police, the minor girl had gone for tuition, but due to no tuition teacher, the girl was standing outside and waiting for the teacher. Seeing the girl alone, the accused watchman took her to a secluded place and did the crime.

"After the arrival of the tuition teacher, the victim girl gave the information to the tuition teacher, after which the teacher called the police and the police reached the spot and arrested the accused watchman", Police said further.

The investigation of police in this matter is underway.

The 58-years-old accused will be produced before the court today.

Earlier, in August a man was awarded life imprisonment by a local court in Dhubri for raping an 11-year-old minor.

Atul Biswas raped an 11-year-old minor girl, who happened to be his own relative, in Assam at Ramnathpara under the Tamarhat police station.

The order was passed by P Kataki, Additional Sessions Judge cum Special Judge POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act), Dhubri.

"Before parting with the judgement, with deep concern, we may point out that though all sexual assaults on female children are not reported and do not come to light yet there is an alarming and shocking increase of sexual offences committed on children. This is due to the reasons that children are ignorant of the act of rape and are not able to offer resistance and become easy prey for lusty brutes who display the unscrupulous, deceitful and insidious art of luring female children and young girls. Therefore, such offenders who are a menace to the civilized society should be mercilessly and inexorably punished in the severest terms," said the order of the Special Judge (POCSO).

( With inputs from ANI )

