Mumbai: BJP Workers Protest Outside Abu Asim Azmi’s Home Over Vande Mataram Row

A group of BJP workers staged a protest outside the residence of Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Asim Azmi in Mumbai after he declined an invitation to join a public recital of the national song ‘Vande Mataram’. The invitation was extended by Mumbai BJP unit chief Ameet Satam as part of Maharashtra’s week-long celebration marking 150 years of the song. Azmi explained that while he respects the sentiment behind Vande Mataram, some of its verses are connected to worship practices rooted in Hinduism, and therefore, according to him, Muslims cannot recite it. He emphasized that religious freedom allows individuals to choose their form of worship.

Speaking with news agency IANS, Azmi said, "One who believes in Allah, who never bows to his own mother, cannot bow to the earth or the sun... We do not oppose it (Vande Mataram), we stand in respect inside the Assembly and Parliament. But I cannot bow, because I speak according to the word of Allah."

In a detailed response shared on social media, Azmi thanked Satam for the invitation but reiterated that participation in the recital would conflict with Islamic teachings. He stated that Muslims stand to show respect when Vande Mataram is played and also sing the national anthem ‘Jana Gana Mana’ without hesitation. However, he argued that forcing anyone to sing a song associated with religious elements violates constitutional rights. Azmi further criticized the BJP for labeling Muslims who do not sing the song as “anti-national,” calling such actions a form of divisive politics ahead of the upcoming civic elections.

Azmi additionally accused the BJP of misusing nationalism and religious identity for electoral advantage, pointing out that political messaging has increasingly focused on questioning patriotism based on faith. He noted that Islam encourages love and respect for one’s mother but prohibits worship outside its own beliefs. The SP leader asserted that Muslims have never opposed Vande Mataram and acknowledged that many Hindus recite it with pride. He urged political leaders not to turn the national song into a tool for polarization. Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government has directed schools to sing the full version of Vande Mataram from October 31 to November 7, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurating the nationwide anniversary events in New Delhi.