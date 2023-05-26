Mumbai Customs destroys seized drugs worth over Rs 1,500 crore

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 26 : Customs department carried out the destruction of seized drugs worth over Rs 1,500 crore at an incineration facility in Mumbai, an official statement said on Friday.

The customs department said that destruction was carried out in the presence of Directorate of Revenue Intelligence officials.

"The destruction of large quantities of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances seized by DRI, Mumbai Zonal Unit, worth Rs. 1500 crore approximately was carried out on May 26 by Preventive Commissionerate of Mumbai Customs, Zone-III," the official statement said.

"In the presence of DRI officers and the members of the High-Level Drug Disposal Committee. The disposal was a part of the ongoing exercise of the destruction of seized drugs to rid society of the menace of drugs, as per the directions of Govt. of India. The destruction was done at Mumbai Waste Management Ltd., Plot No.32, MIDC, Taloja, Panvel on May 26 at 1100 hrs," it added.

As per the officials, destruction included 9.035 Kg of Cocaine, 16.633 Kg of Heroin, 198.1 Kg of Methamphetamine, 2118 gm of Marijuana (Ganja), Mandrax Tablet.

Earlier in the month of April, A drug peddler was arrested and drugs worth Rs 36 lakh were recovered from his possession in the Charkop area of Mumbai's Kandivali.

"The Kandivali unit of the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) raided an apartment in the Charkop area of Kandivali and recovered 1.23 kg of charas drugs worth Rs 36.9 lakh in the international market," Mumbai Police said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor