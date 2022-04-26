Mumbai Police chief releases video to counter MP Navneet Rana's 'inhumane treatment' charge

Soon after Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) sought a detailed factual report from the Maharashtra government regarding independent Lok Sabha MP Navneet Rana's allegation about her arrest and "inhumane treatment" at Khar Police Station, Mumbai police chief shared a video of the couple to counter the MP's allegation.

In the video, with the caption "Do we say anything more" shared by the Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey, Navneet Rana and her husband Ravi Rana are seen very comfortably sipping a drink at the police station.

In her letter to the Lok Sabha Speaker, the MP accused Mumbai Police of not providing her drinking water in custody while allegedly citing her "neechi zaat" (lower caste), and abusing her on the basis of caste.

Navneet and her husband Ravi Rana, who is an independent MLA, were arrested on Saturday from their Mumbai residence after declaring that they would recite the Hanuman Chalisa outside Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's home in Bandra.

Rana was lodged after her arrest at Khar Police Station. She was later moved to the Byculla women's prison on Sunday evening.

The two were booked in two FIRs lodged on charges of sedition, promoting enmity, and assaulting a public servant to prevent discharge of duty.

Earlier today, officials said the MHA took the action following a request made by Lok Sabha Privilege and Ethics Committee.

"MHA has sought a factual report from the Maharashtra government regarding independent Lok Sabha MP Navneet Rana's allegation about her arrest and "inhumane treatment" meted out at Khar PS. Lok Sabha Privilege and Ethics Committee had asked MHA to seek a report earlier," said the officials.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has also sought details from the Maharashtra government within 24 hours on the arrest of independent MP Navneet Rana in Mumbai, after receiving a letter from the Amravati lawmaker that she had been subjected to "inhuman treatment" by the police following her "illegal" arrest two days ago.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor