Mumbai: Police To Investigate Vistara Airline Bomb Threat Note, Handwriting Samples Collected from 68 Passengers

Police are actively searching for the person responsible for a bomb threat discovered on a tissue paper in the toilet of Vistara Airlines flight UK 552. The incident occurred on Friday during a flight from Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, to Mumbai when a crew member found the tissue paper bearing the words "bomb black bag," causing immediate concern. As a precautionary measure, the flight made an emergency landing at Mumbai Airport and was isolated on a designated strip.

Upon landing, the crew reported the incident to Sahar Police Station and filed an FIR late on Friday night. Security agencies swiftly initiated an investigation according to protocol, although no suspicious items were found on board. In response to the incident, Vistara Airlines issued a statement emphasizing their cooperation with security agencies to conduct mandatory checks, ensuring the safety of passengers, crew, and aircraft remains their top priority.

As part of the investigation, police have collected handwriting samples from all 68 passengers who were aboard the flight to determine the owner of the note found in the aircraft's restroom.