Mumbai Police's Mahadev App scam probe: Dabur Group denies involvement

Mumbai, Nov 14 The Dabur Group head Burman family has denied receiving any communication on a Mumbai Police FIR pertaining to their alleged involvement in the probe into the Mahadev betting app scam, here on Tuesday.

"We have not received any communication on any such FIR. If this information is indeed true, it appears to be a mischievous act driven by malicious intent and is devoid of any facts," said a Burman family spokesperson.

The Dabur Group Chairman Mohit V. Burman and Director Gaurav V. Burman have come under the radar of the Mumbai Police probing the Mahadev betting app scandal, as per official sources.

"We categorically deny the allegations and firmly believe that a thorough investigation will vindicate our position and demonstrate the unfounded nature of these allegations," said the Burman family in a brief statement.

The company also expressed faith in the legal process which will unveil the true nature of the malicious attempts to tarnish their reputation.

The Burman duo - of the famed Ayurvedic giant Dabur Group - has been named in the betting app FIR lodged by the Mumbai Police on Nov. 7, and figure among the 31 accused including Bollywood actor Sahil Khan, plus other unknown persons.

Earlier today, the Dabur Group did not react to the development. Despite repeated attempts, no officials were available for comments.

The first complaint was lodged by a social worker Prakash Bankar with Matunga Police who claimed that thousands of people have been cheated of over Rs 15,000-crore through the betting app.

The Matunga Police have registered the FIR invoking various sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Gambling Act, the IT Act and further probe is underway, even as many names continue to tumble out.

Simultaneously, the Mahadav app is also being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for its widespread influence among politicians, glamour personalities and now even corporates, sending shockwaves in these sectors.

Just ten days ago, acting on the ED's plea, the Centre had blocked 22 illegal betting sites including Mahadev app, which was promoted and run by the Bhilai-based Sourabh Chandrakar and Ravi Uppal, plus other people, and has international links with allegations that huge sums of hush money was being siphoned off through the 'hawala' routes.

The issue first shot into prominence after the ED made a sensational claim that the Mahadev app had allegedly paid more than Rs 500-crore to Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel.

The matter is now under investigations in Chhattisgarh, currently in the midst of Assembly elections, with allegations being hurled by leaders of the ruling Congress and opposition Bharatiya Janata Party.

Besides Sahil Khan, other Bollywood personalities who allegedly used or promoted the Mahadev app are under the scanner of the investigators since the past few weeks.

