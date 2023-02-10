Mumbai: Student dies while playing Kabaddi tournament in Malad

A 20-year-old student died while playing Kabaddi tournament in Mumbai's Malad on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Kirtikraj Mallan.

Malad police took the student's dead body and sent it to Shatabdi Hospital for post-mortem. The reason behind the death is still unknown.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.

The student was a resident of Santosh Nagar, Goregaon area of Mumbai, he was studying B.Com first year at Vivek College, Goregaon. A video made by a few students of the incident has gone viral.

( With inputs from ANI )

