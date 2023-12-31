Mumbai to Goa: Security beefed up in several states for safe New Year celebrations

Ahead of New Year Eve, several restrictions including section 144 have been imposed in several cities like Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi, and Lucknow for safe celebrations. Tight security arrangements have been for parties on New Year's Eve.

Delhi

The Delhi Traffic Police have issued their traffic advisory for New Year's Eve celebrations in the national capital well in advance.2,500 personnel will be deployed to ensure smooth movement of vehicles, and 250 teams will be tasked with checking drunken driving.The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said commuters will not be allowed to exit Rajiv Chowk metro station after 9 pm on New Year's Eve to ease overcrowding. However, entry of passengers into the station will be allowed.

Mumbai

Mumbai Police imposed section 144 in the city till January 18. Other restrictions include the flying of drones, remote-controlled microlight aircraft, para motors, paragliders, and hot air balloons over the city. These restrictions will be in place for 30 days. The cops said around 2500 police personnel including three deputy commissioners of police, 6 assistant commissioners of police, 53 police inspectors, and 176 police sub-inspectors will be deployed to ensure the safety of every citizen visiting the city.

Goa

Goa Police has formed special teams to curb the use of narcotic drugs during New Year celebrations, an official said on Wednesday. Tourists have already started pouring into the coastal state ahead of New Year. Superintendent of Police (North) Nidhin Valsan said the teams would be active across the coastal belt and also at locations like the Sunburn EDM festival venue.

Chennai

In Chennai 18,000 personnel, including officers, have been deployed to ensure peaceful New Year celebrations in the city, police said on Saturday. Many safety measures are also in place, said the police.Detailing some of the safety measures, a City Police press release said the public are prohibited from entering the sea from the evening of Sunday to the next day and that bursting of firecrackers is strictly banned in all locations, including public places and residential areas.

Bengaluru

Bengaluru Police announced strict measures, especially with respect to drunk driving, and increased security across the city to maintain public order.To avoid problems of large gatherings at significant areas in the city, such as Brigade Road, Church Street, MG Road, Residency Road, and St. Marks Road, traffic has been restricted on the nights of December 31 and January 1, 2024.Restrictions have been imposed around Brigade Road, MG Road, Museum Road, Residency Road Cross, and Rest House Road. No vehicular movement will be permitted other than police and vehicles of essential services between December 31, 8 p.m. and January 1, 1 pm.