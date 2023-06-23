Mumbai: unidentified person threatens to bomb blast areas in Andheri, Kurla; demands Rs 2 lakh

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 23 : Mumbai police on Friday said that an unidentified person called up a police control room claiming that there would be a bomb blast in the Andheri and Kurla areas of Mumbai at 6:30 p.m. on June 24.

"The caller called the police control room at 10 am yesterday, claiming that there would be a bomb blast in the Andheri and Kurla areas of Mumbai at 6:30 pm on June 24," said Mumbai Police.

Not only this, but the caller further claimed that there was going to be a bomb blast in Pune as well. He further added that he needed two lakh rupees, and after getting this amount, he could stop the blasts, said the police.

"The caller said that there is going to be a bomb blast in Pune as well, and he himself is getting this blast done, for which he has got Rs 2 crore, and if he gets another Rs 2 lakh, then he will leave for Malaysia with his men," said the police.

On investigation, it was revealed that the caller was from Jaunpur in Uttar Pradesh, stated the official.

A case has been registered under various sections of the IPC, and further investigation is underway.

"Mumbai Police has registered a case under sections 505(1)(B), 505(2), and 185 of the IPC in this matter and is investigating the matter," said the Police official.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor