Mumbai: Woman sub-inspector found dead in her home

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 27 : A body of the Mumbai Police woman sub-inspector, who was on leave due to illness, was found in her house in the city's Nehru Nagar area, a senior police official informed on Thursday.

"The body of a female sub-inspector was found in her own house. The area is attached to Mumbai's Nehru Nagar police station. The name of the female police officer was Sheetal Adke, due to illness she was on leave for the last one and a half years," Mumbai Police DCP Hemraj Rajput told .

"She, a Maharashtra resident, was living in a rented house in Mumbai. Yesterday, according to neighbours smell was coming out of her house. Accordingly, they informed the local police. The police officials reached the spot and broke the door of the house," he added.

He further stated that no suspicious angle has been found in this matter.

"Our investigations are underway. We are registering a case of accidental death. Our investigations are underway. As of now, nothing suspicious has been found in this matter," he added.

