Murder accused gunned down in police custody enroute court in Rajasthan

Jaipur, July 12 Gangster Kuldeep Jaghina, who was accused of killing local BJP leader Kripal Singh, was shot dead in Bharatpur on Wednesday while he was being taken to the court by the police.

The miscreants threw chili powder at the cops and fired at Jaghina near the Amoli toll plaza.

On September 4 last year, Jaghina had allegedly killed local BJP leader Kripal Singh with the help of four others. Singh was shot at around 11 p.m. when he was returning home in his car.

Criticising the murder in police custody, the BJP accused the Ashok Gehlot-led governmnet of giving patronage to criminals.

"Crime is flourishing in the state under political patronage. The role of the police in the Bharatpur murder is also suspicious," said state BJP chief C.P. Joshi.

Leader of opposition Rajendra Rathore said that there is no control over the police due to the absence of a full-time Home Minister in the state.

Meanwhile, BJP's national spokesperson and MP Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore said that the murder of the main accused in the killing of Kripal Singh in police custody raises questions over the intention of the Gehlot government.

"At whose behest, and to save whom such steps are being taken? The working style of the police in this case is completely suspicious and questionable," Rathore said.

