Muslim man from J-K's Pahalgam spotted 'Lingam' in Amarnath cave: Farooq Abdullah

Amid a row over BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma's remarks against Prophet Mohammed, President of Jammu and Kashmir National Conference Farooq Abdullah on Monday said that the person who pointed out the presence of a 'Shivling' in Amarnath cave was a Muslim man.

Talking to reporters, Abdullah said that no Muslim man has ever pointed a finger against any religion, but acknowledged that 'there was a wave in the 90s'.

"A Muslim from Pahalgam had spotted lingam in that cave (Amarnath cave) and he informed Kashmiri Pandits...Never has a Muslim pointed a finger against any religion...Yes, there was a wave in the 1990s but it had come from somewhere else...," NC chief Farooq Abdullah said on Monday.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday visited the Baltal base camp for the annual Amarnath yatra to take stock of the arrangements there.

"Interacted with Shri Amarnathji pilgrims, officers, ponywalas at Baltal base camp earlier today. Enquired about the facilities, quality of services, well-being of Yatris, volunteers and carried out on-site inspection of Control Rooms," the office of the LG tweeted.

"Adequate arrangements are in place to ensure safe & smooth Yatra. Directed the officials for regular inspection of lodging, food, health facilities, sanitation and taking care of cleanliness drive along the Yatra route and base camp," he added.

The annual yatra began on June 30 and will culminate on August 11, coinciding with Raksha Bandhan.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor