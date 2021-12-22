Muslim Rashtriya Manch members welcome bill to raise marriage age of women to 21

Women belonging to an Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh-affiliate organisaiton have welcomed the bill to raise the legal age of marriage for women from 18 to 21 years.

Several peoplespoke to in different parts of the country welcomed the Centre's move while some expressed their opposition.

Union Cabinet Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani on Tuesday introduced the Prohibition of Child Marriage (Amendment) Bill, 2021 in Lok Sabha amid protests by the opposition. The government has decided to send the bill to standing committee.

"We are very happy with the decision. We welcome and thank the government for this. By the age of 17, girls only pass class 12 and 18 years is a very early age to get married and take responsibilities. Girls themselves are not mature enough mentally and physically to take such big responsibilities," Sahnaz Afzal, national convener of Muslim Rashtriya Manch, an affiliate of RSS, told ANI.

Shalini Ali, another national convener of the organization, expressed happiness over the move and said it will benefit girls to take the right decisions in life as it will give them time to mentally mature apart from investing in their higher education and making them self-reliant.

"This will help girls to get education. Soon after graduation, girls are exposed to the world and face real challenges in life. With the passing of this bill, they will have time to acquire life skills, empowering them to make the right decisions," she said.

Yasmin Khalid, a graduate from Aligarh Muslim University, said 18 is an early age for girls to get married."I have two daughters and I know that they are not ready to take the responsibilities. I am happy with the move. It will also bring change in the society and empower women," she said.

Indresh Kumar, a senior RSS functionary, said women here are happy with the decision.

"They believe this will help them to get proper education so that they are ready and mature to take their decisions. Also if they are educated, they can take care of their children properly," he said. Professor Mery Tahid, Head of Deparment, Geography, Jamia Milia Islamia, said that the decision will help women in tapping their potential.

Peoplespoke to in Bathinda had mixed reactions over the Centre's move.

Gurpreet Singh, a local resident, hailed the move and said once this law is in place, it will protect women from getting pregnant at an early age.

Devender Kaur, another local resident, however, said that marriage is a "personal choice" which should not be governed by the government.

Sonu Maheshwari, also a resident of the city, said that he is "shocked" at the move as people are eligible to drive and vote when they turn 18.

"These decisions are taken by parents. It is not something that can be ruled by the government. When people can drive and vote at the age of 18, then why can't they get married? There are other things that the government can focus on," he said.

Samsuddin, a villager in Nuh, did not directly speak on the bill. "There is no hurry in entering matrimony here," he said.

Women in Patnaspoke to supported the government's move. "Girls don't get the opportunity to move forward. At 21 years, they will be capable of taking decisions and will be able to sustain their own life," said Shipra, a local from Patna.

Basanti Devi, another women resident of the city, also supported the legislation. The opinion was also shared by women in Siliguri whomspoke with.

"Marrying at an early age without completing education devoids girls an opportunity of being able to stand on their own feet," said Papri Roy, a resident of Phansidewa.

If the bill is passed it would bring the legal age of marriage for women at par with men.

( With inputs from ANI )

