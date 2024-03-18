Muslims will vote for development, NDA in UP: Om Prakash Rajbhar

Lucknow, March 18 Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) president and UP Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar has stated that about 20 per cent Muslims will vote for NDA in the Lok Sabha elections, helping the alliance win all 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh.

He said that parties like the Congress and other opposition parties have been duping Muslims for years. He urged the Muslim community to support the NDA to benefit from its welfare schemes.

“Congress is number one in duping Muslims, followed by SP and BSP is at the third place. These people talk a lot about Muslims for votes but what have they done to improve their (Muslims) education?" Rajbhar asked while talking to IANS.

He blamed the opposition for creating a rift between the minorities and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) .

“I will urge the Muslim brothers to shun hate and fight for development. Leave these opposition parties and come to our side to enjoy the benefits of schemes," he said.

The SBSP chief said that the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in UP will be fought on the agenda of development and the rule of law.

"The common public accepts that in the previous Samajwadi Party and Congress governments, riots and curfews were a common occurrence. Now, they have found relief from that. People used to call the SP's government a 'goondon ki sarkar' (government of goons)," he said.

Talking about NDA winning over 400 seats in the Lok Sabha elections, Rajbhar said, “The claim is not baseless because BJP and all its allies are working hard on the ground.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor