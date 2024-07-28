“My Political Life Without Black Spot”: A Blow To The Opposition

The BJP-JDS cannot bear the fact that the Congress government has come to power in the state and I am the Chief Minister for the second time. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that there was an attempt to smear my personality. The Chief Minister, who has given a reply in a press conference against the opposition's accusations that he has a role in the Muda scam, said that neither I nor my wife has any role in the Muda scam. He presented the documents.

He complained that the Opposition parties have used the Legislative Assembly and the Legislative Council for reasons of hatred and revenge. My life as a politician is an open book. Every page is full of transparency and honesty. He said that he has maintained the sanctity of politics without a single black spot. Both BJP and JDS are desperate. They are making politically motivated statements after we won 135 seats.

Siddaramaiah said that they are trying to tarnish my personality. They cannot bear me being the Chief Minister for the 2nd time. The Chief Minister exposed the dryness of the opposition parties in the press conference, the opposition did not raise any concern about the sufferings of the people. The ruling party shed light on people's problems. The CM said that it is clear that apart from misusing the assembly session they have no other intent. He said, “I have been in politics for 40 years. I don't have a single black spot till date.” Reiterating that my political life is an open book, Chief Ministers, frustrated BJP-JDS.

He said that BJP-JDS, which has lost the trust of the people, could not win more seats and votes than the previous time in the Lok Sabha elections. We got 13% more votes in this election than in the last Lok Sabha election. Because of this, JDS-BJP are desperate and making baseless accusations against me. He accused them of doing revenge politics.