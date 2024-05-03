'My remark on BJP leader Imarti Devi twisted, misrepresented': MP Congress chief

Bhopal, May 3 Madhya Pradesh Congress President Jitu Patwari on Friday claimed that his remark on BJP leader Imarti Devi has been twisted and misrepresented.

"My statement on Imarti Devi is misrepresented. My intent was just to ignore the question. Imarti ji is like my elder sister and elder sister is equivalent to a mother," Patwari posted on X.

"I had no intention to hurt anyone. If anyone was hurt, I apologise," Patwari said.

During the poll campaign in Guna Lok Sabha seat on Thursday, Patwari had made objectionable remarks against her

Imarti Devi, a staunch supporter of Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, was a minister in ex-CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan's government.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor