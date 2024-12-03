Mysore Bus Fire: Major Blaze Erupts in Engine of KSRTC Bus in Karnataka; Shocking Video Goes Viral!

A Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus caught fire earlier today in Mysore, sending shockwaves through commuters. The incident occurred under unclear circumstances, with the exact cause of the fire yet to be determined. Fire officials swiftly responded to the scene, quickly dousing the flames using water.

VIDEO | Karnataka: A fire broke out in a KSRTC bus in Mysore earlier today. More details are awaited.



A video circulating online shows the brave efforts of the firefighters working tirelessly to bring the fire under control. Thankfully, there were no reports of injuries or casualties, as the passengers had safely evacuated the vehicle. The KSRTC authorities have promised a thorough investigation to determine the root cause of the fire. Meanwhile, the incident has raised concerns about the safety measures in place for public transport buses.