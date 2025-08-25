Mysuru Horror: Married Woman Killed After Lover Allegedly Detonates Explosive in Her Mouth

A 20-year-old married woman died after her lover allegedly set off an explosive in her mouth at a lodge in Bherya village, Hunsur taluk, on Monday. The victim has been identified as Rakshita, a resident of Gerasanahalli village. According to the media reports, Rakshita was married to a daily wage worker employed in Kerala but was also in a relationship with Siddaraju, a relative from Bettadapura.

According to the reports, the two checked into a lodge where an argument broke out. During the quarrel, Siddaraju allegedly forced a combustible substance into Rakshita’s mouth and triggered it with a blasting device usually used for quarry gelatin sticks. The explosion destroyed the lower part of her face.

A video from the spot showed her body on a bed with blood on the floor. Police reportedly said Siddaraju initially tried to claim she died in a mobile phone explosion. His version raised suspicion, and local residents caught him as he tried to flee. He was handed over to police.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, and forensic teams have been called to determine the exact material used. Siddaraju remains in custody as investigations continue.