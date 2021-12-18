'Na Mangu Sona Chandi': Why India's smallest state is being in the national imagination

Lounging in a rattan chair in a beach shack, playing footsie with the warm sand, feni and beer chaser playing games with the palate, myriad shades of orange as the sun sets into the sea, the promise of fish curry for dinner ... I close my eyes and 'Na Maangu Sona Chandi' echoes in my head, obliterating the hustle and bustle of the world in a land where the carnival is never really over, where the music never dies.

Truly is it said that you can take the Goan out of Goa, but you can't take Goa out of him, as exemplified by Remo Fernandes, one of the state's best-known native sons and one of those rare Ind to have broken through on to the international stage, performing with such notables as Ian Anderson of Jethro Tull, Ian Gillan of Deep Purple, Jimmy Page of Led Zeppelin, and Roger Taylor of Queen.

"Goans tend to see Goa as the beginning and the end of the universe

