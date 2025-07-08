Nagaland CM Rio leads high-level delegation to Japan to strengthen ties, signs key MoUs

Kohima, July 8 Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio has reaffirmed the deep-rooted historical and cultural bonds between India and Japan, describing them as "civilisational connections founded on shared democratic values, religious harmony, and a commitment to peace and humanity".

The Chief Minister arrived in Tokyo on July 5, accompanied by a high-level delegation, to explore avenues for collaborations, partnerships, and developmental initiatives with a wide range of stakeholders, including government bodies, private corporations, and civil society organisations.

During the visit, various MoUs and agreements were signed in the areas of sports, establishment of an engineering college, student and policy-level exchanges, peace-building, and other multi-sectoral initiatives.

According to a Nagaland government official, speaking during a series of high-level engagements in Tokyo, Rio emphasised the unique affinity between the people of Nagaland and Japan.

"Our shared history and experiences have laid the foundation for a special bond. Today, we are not only remembering the past - we are collaborating to shape a peaceful and progressive future for our youth and future generations," the Chief Minister said.

Rio expressed his gratitude to the Indian Embassy in Tokyo, commending Ambassador Sibi George and his team for their proactive role in facilitating meaningful connections between Indian states and Japanese prefectures.

He praised the Embassy’s outreach as “exemplary” and vital for enhancing Indian-Japanese ties.

The official said that an MoU was signed focusing on human resource exchange, employment opportunities for Naga youth in Japan, capacity building, and agri-technology transfer.

Rio also highlighted the Centre of Excellence for Foreign Languages in Nagaland, which trains youth in Japanese to expand their global employability.

During deliberations with the Sasakawa Peace Foundation (SPF), the two sides reviewed ongoing collaboration and explored future student and youth leadership exchanges.

Meetings were held with animation leaders, including Erie Watanabe and Taeaki Tanaka of AXON and Toyonaga Hitomi, CEO of Eclat Animal.

During an interaction with the Japan-India Friendship Association (Nagano Prefecture), Jun Matsumoto, former MP from Nagano, along with officials Masaki Yoshida and Kenichi Kawani, expressed interest in agricultural sector cooperation and workforce exchange.

All meetings were attended by officials from the Indian Embassy and supported by government representatives.

In concluding remarks, Rio extended heartfelt appreciation to all Japanese stakeholders for their warmth and commitment towards Nagaland and reiterated the state government’s full support and willingness to build enduring partnerships across sectors.

"Nagaland is ready to engage globally. Our youth are eager, our people are capable, and our government is committed to forging meaningful, future-oriented partnerships. Japan will always find a special partner in Nagaland."

The high-level delegation comprises Abu Metha, Advisor to the Chief Minister and Chairman of the Investment and Development Authority of Nagaland (IDAN), and Hekani Jakhalu, Advisor, Industries and Commerce Department of the state government.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor