Naini Central Jail sells goods made by prisoners

Naini Central Jail has started an outlet for the sale of goods made by prisoners in Prayagraj.

"Earlier products were not accessible to outsiders. Now, we have made an outlet which will sell products like furniture, spices, dairy and soaps," said Jail Superintendent PN Pandey.

Pandey further said, "The main motive of this event is to increase the income and jails are known for wrong causes. We would like to let outsiders know the good causes that takes place in jails and the innovative ways to reform the prisoners."

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor