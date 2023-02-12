Nainital: Fire breaks out in market, no loss of life reported

Fire broke out in a market in Nainital on Sunday morning after which several fire tenders reached the spot and controlled the situation, the officials informed

The incident occurred at around 3 am on Sunday.

Several fire tenders reached to the spot and controlled the situation.

No loss of lives has been reported in the case so far, the officials said.

Further details are awaited in the case.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor