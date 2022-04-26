Nainital HC seeks 4 Uttarakhand MLAs' replies on petitions seeking cancellation of their election

The Nainital High Court has asked the four newly-elected MLAs, including state cabinet minister Premchand Aggarwal, to file their replies on the petitions seeking cancellation of their election.

The court has also ordered the defeated candidates from Rishikesh, Manglaur, and Lohaghat to file their answers.

A single bench of Justice Manoj Kumar Tiwari has asked MLA from Rishikesh and cabinet minister in the state government Premchand Aggarwal to file a reply within six weeks in the matter of distributing money from the discretionary fund to the people through demand draft during elections.

The next hearing of this case will be on May 25.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor