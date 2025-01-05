Namo Bharat Corridor: PM Modi Inaugurates 13-Km Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS Stretch, Takes Train Ride from Sahibabad (Watch Video)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 13-km-long Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Namo Bharat Corridor. Following the ceremony, PM Modi took a ride on the Namo Bharat Train from Sahibabad RRTS Station to New Ashok Nagar RRTS Station. During his visit, he also interacted with children who had gathered to welcome him at the Sahibabad station in Uttar Pradesh.

The Sahibabad-New Ashok Nagar corridor, built at an estimated cost of Rs 4,600 crore, is set to transform the transit system across the National Capital Region (NCR). The high-speed Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) will operate at a high frequency and make fewer stops. With the inauguration of the RRTS today, Delhi will also receive its first Namo Bharat connectivity.

Later today, PM Modi will inaugurate a 2.8 km stretch between Janakpuri and Krishna Park as part of Delhi Metro Phase-IV in the national capital. Built at an approximate cost of Rs 1,200 crore, this route will be the first segment of Delhi Metro Phase-IV. Once operational, it will benefit commuters in West Delhi, including areas like Krishna Park, parts of Vikaspuri, Janakpuri, and others.

