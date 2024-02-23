Narendra Narayan Yadav Elected Unopposed as Bihar Assembly Deputy Speaker

Senior JD(U) leader Narendra Narayan Yadav secured an uncontested victory as the deputy speaker of the Bihar assembly on Friday. Following his successful election to the post, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary extended their congratulations to him.

The vacancy for the deputy speaker position arose on Wednesday subsequent to the resignation of his party compatriot, Maheshwar Hazari. With a longstanding political career, Yadav, a former state minister, has been representing the Alamnagar constituency of Madhepura district since the 1990s.

According to JD(U) sources, Hazari, who had been holding the post since 2021, is likely to be inducted into the cabinet or considered for a party ticket in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Hazari, who has been serving as the deputy speaker since March 2021, is a second-term MLA representing the reserved Kalyanpur assembly constituency. He stated to reporters that his resignation was a voluntary decision made after consultations with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who also serves as the party's national president.