National Highways projects in Telangana to boost overall development: Nitin Gadkari

Warangal(Telangana) [India], July 8 : Union Road and Transportation Minister Nitin Gadkari on Saturday said that the road infrastructure that is to be developed in Telangana will boost the overall development of the state and generate employment opportunities.

The minister was addressing a public meeting in Warangal where Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for several developmental projects, including those of the National Highways Authority of India(NHAI), worth around Rs. 6,100 crore.

"I am happy that the road infrastructure, that will be developed here under the leadership of the Prime Minister, will connect the mining industry, trade, business, export-import and small centres of development and we will generate employment," Gadkari said.

In his address, Gadkari emphasized that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has accorded the highest priority to infrastructure development in the country. The minister said that Rs 1.10 lakh crore worth of infrastructure projects have either been completed, are ongoing, or have been initiated in Telangana.

Emphasizing the importance of road infrastructure in the overall development of an economy he quoted former US President John F Kennedy.

"I am confident that with highway network, business and industries will get a boost. I often reiterate the famous quote of former US President John F Kennedy - American roads are not good because America is rich but America is rich because American roads are good," Gadkari said.

The minister expressed confidence that by the end of 2024, the state of Telangana would witness projects worth Rs 2 lakh crore.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday laid the foundation stones of various infrastructure development projects worth Rs 6100 crore in Warangal and lauded the people of Telangana for their "great contribution" in the history of India.

The projects include foundation stone for 176 km long National Highway projects, Railway Manufacturing Unit, Kazipet and upgradation of the 68 km long Karimnagar - Warangal section of NH-563 etc.

"The state of Telangana may be a new one. But the contribution of Telangana and its people in the history of India has always been great," PM Modi said after laying the foundation stones of various projects.

"Today when India has become the world's fifth-largest economy, the role of the people of the Telangana has been great," PM Modi said while adressing the rally.

"Under such a situation, when the world is coming ahead to invest in India...there is excitement about a rising India...There are infinite opportunities for the people of Telangana," PM further said.

"Today's Naya Bharat is being represented by a 'Young India'. This Bharat is full of energy", he said.

"We have to use every second of this golden period. Any part of india should not lag behind in the rapid pace of development," PM Modi said.

PM Modi was greeted with "Bharat Maata ki ji, and "Vande Mataram slogans" before his address.

