National Medical Commission approves DM, MCH courses in Assam Medical college

By ANI | Published: December 22, 2021 11:31 AM2021-12-22T11:31:26+5:302021-12-22T11:40:07+5:30

National Medical Commission approved Doctorate of Medicine (DM) and Master of Chirurgiae (MCH) courses in Assam Medical College for 2021-22.

National Medical Commission approves DM, MCH courses in Assam Medical college | National Medical Commission approves DM, MCH courses in Assam Medical college

National Medical Commission approves DM, MCH courses in Assam Medical college

Next

National Medical Commission approved Doctorate of Medicine (DM) and Master of Chirurgiae (MCH) courses in Assam Medical College for 2021-22.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma called the approval "a big milestone" on strengthening medical education in the state.

Taking to Twitter, Sarma said, "In a new feather in 75-year-old AMC's cap, it is heartening that National Medical Commission has approved DM and MCH courses in AMC for 2021 -22 by providing 3 seats in DM cardiology and 2 seats in MCH paediatric surgery. A big milestone. We shall continue to work on strengthening medical education."

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags :Assam medical collegeAssam medical collegeNational Medical Commission