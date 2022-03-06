National Mission for Clean Ganga receives Special Jury Award at 9th FICCI Water Awards

National Mission for Clean Ganga was awarded the Special Jury Award at the 7th India Industry Water Conclave and the 9th edition of the FICCI Water Awards that was held on a virtual platform from March 2-3.

The jury of the FICCI Water Awards including eminent people such as Dr Mihir Shah, Distinguished Professor, Shiv Nadar University and Chair of the Jury; Prof. AK Gosain, Professor, Department of Civil Engineering, IIT, Delhi; Dr Himanshu Kulkarni, Founder Trustee and Executive Director Advanced Center for Water Resources Development and Management (ACWADAM); and VK Madhavan, Chief Executive, WaterAid India acknowledged the significance of NMCG's work in Ganga rejuvenation.

The citation with the Award read, "The Jury wishes to recognize the extremely important work NMCG is engaged in to bring about a paradigm shift in water management, even as they endeavour to revive river Ganga. The Jury would like to emphasize the need to work even further on involving primary stakeholders to build a real Jan Andolan around the river Ganga and to pay greater attention to bringing together all departments and agencies whose joint efforts are needed to revive the river Ganga, recognizing that rejuvenating the river requires working on its entire riverscape, with its inter-connected hydrological and ecological systems, not limited only to the main stem of the river but also including all different orders of streams and their catchments, as also the aquifers that provide base-flows to the river."

The citation underlined the complexity of the task of rejuvenation of the entire Ganga basin and the importance of engaging with diverse stakeholders particularly the people river connect which forms the basis of NMCG's approach to the challenging task.

( With inputs from ANI )

