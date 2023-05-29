National Skill Development Corporation partners with CamuEdTech to bridge industry, academia gap

New Delhi [India], May 29 : National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), a not-for-profit organization dedicated to promoting skill development in India, has announced a strategic partnership with Camu, the flagship brand of Octoze Technologies, to launch NSDC Academy's Skills for Higher Education powered by Camu EdTech.

NSDC Academy, with its extensive network of over 800 skilling partners, aims to close the skills gap between the industry and the education sector by offering a comprehensive range of courses in collaboration with Camu. The partnership will provide Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) with a full stack of digital solutions, including a Student Information System, a Learning Management System, and a Student Success Platform powered by CamuEngage.

The collaboration between NSDC and Camu will offer Higher Education Institutions a wide range of capabilities, including end-to-end placement preparation, mentoring by industry experts, specialized skilling programs, efficient job placements, student entrepreneurship programs, test preparation for K-12 (IIT JEE, NEET), IAS, IPS, GATE, international admissions, research competencies, accreditations & NIRF solution, and more.

Ved Mani Tiwari, CEO, NSDC and MD, NSDC International highlighted the urgent need for a world-class skills development program to address the challenges of imparting specialized skills for India's growing economy.

He stated, "Our association with Camu aims to accomplish exactly this. Our vision is to ensure that we equip the youth by building their capabilities and providing them with the right prospects. With this, we have launched NSDC Academy's Skills for Higher Education powered by Camu EdTech. This platform will serve as a hub that connects students and institutions, enabling them to achieve their placement aspirations. NSDC Academy envisions becoming a strong partner throughout the student's learning journey, ensuring that they have the tools they need to succeed, fulfil their aspirations, and become job creators of tomorrow."

This collaboration is well-positioned to enable HEIs to offer skills development in compliance with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

Institutions can adopt skilling courses into their curriculum based on the Choice Based Credit System methodology, progressively closing the skills gap and providing students with in-demand courses.

Camu, with its clientele of over 450 institutions across 9 countries, has established a significant presence in the education technology space.

The partnership with NSDC Academy is expected to further fuel Camu's vision of enabling institutions to achieve student outcomes and success.

"CamuEngage will be the marketplace for HEIs to map the student's journey with leading-edge skilling courses and mentorship programs offered by industry experts. This is an exciting partnership and is expected to create a significant impact on students' success in Higher Ed," AR Swami, CEO of Camu said.

The collaboration between NSDC and Camu aims to bridge the skills gap and create a positive impact on the Indian education system. By offering a wide range of skilling programs, mentoring, and placement opportunities, the partnership aims to equip students with the necessary skills for a rapidly evolving job market.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor