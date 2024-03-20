National Stock Exchange in Indore gets bomb threat; police term it 'hoax call'

Bhopal, March 20 A call to blow up the National Stock Exchange (NSE) office in Indore was received on Wednesday, the police said, adding it turned out to be a "hoax call".

According to the police, the call was received by an employee of NSE in Indore. Subsequently, the NSE staff informed the police.

A police officer said that the caller, who is yet to be identified, said he would blow up the NSE building "if shares of American companies were not purchased".

Additional DCP Rajesh Dandotiya said that upon receiving a complaint from the NSE staff, an investigation was launched into the matter.

"The caller had made a voice call to NSE staff on the basis of which, an investigation was started. It turned out to be a hoax call. The investigation is underway to identify the caller," Dandotiya added.

