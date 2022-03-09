Naval Air Operations school celebrates diamond jubilee

Naval Air Operations School celebrated its Diamond Jubilee with activities spanning over two days from March 7. The event saw participation of serving officers and veterans including Gallantry award winners. The event marked 60 glorious years of training the school has imparted since its inception in the year 1960, in various avatars.

The celebrations kicked off with a Seminar themed 'Shaping Maritime Air Operations - Evolution and Opportunities'. The inaugural address for the seminar was delivered by Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Naval Command and Key Note address was delivered by Rear Admiral Philipose George Pynumootil, Flag Officer Naval Aviation. As part of the Diamond Jubilee Celebrations, a coffee table book depicting the history of the Naval Air Operations School to kindle nostalgic read for all novice and voracious readers was released. A panel discussion on 'Effect of newly Inducted Aviation Assets in IN War fighting Capability' was conducted during the afternoon session.

The veterans, serving officers and families visited the alma matter and interacted with the budding Airborne Tacticians at the School. They were introduced to the sophisticated flight simulator STRATA, Virtual Reality demonstrations and a visit to the Watermanship Survival Training Facility at Garuda. The school also payed homage to the departed warriors by observing a moment of silence. The interaction with veterans and war heroes, motivational talk by guest speakers, Barakhana with station crew were also conducted as part of the celebrations.

The Naval Air Operations School trains the fledglings of Indian Navy and Coast Guard into combat worthy men and women who are the cornerstone for mission accomplishment in Maritime Surveillance, Reconnaissance and targeting. These 'Airborne Tacticians' enable ordnance on target which is the ultimate purpose of any force in combat.

The Naval Air Operations School also trains officers and sailors from the friendly foreign countries. Specialist training to instructors shaping them into competent aircrew to groom young aspirants into Air Operations Officers is also undertaken at the school. The school is currently headed by Captain V Kasiraman who is appointed as the Officer-in-Charge.

( With inputs from ANI )

