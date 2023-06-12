Naval Airfield Security Systems gets upgraded at INS Dega

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 12 : Vice Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief Eastern Naval Command inaugurated the indigenously designed and developed state-of-the-art Naval Airfield Integrated Security System (NAISS) and the Naval Anti-Drone System (NADS) at INS Dega, Visakhapatnam on Monday.

NAISS, developed by Bharat Electronics Limited, (BEL), is an AI-enabled multi-layered area security system while NADS, also developed by BEL, is an Anti-Drone System with the capability to detect, track, and destroy hostile drones in the vicinity of the airfield.

The indigenously developed NAISS and NADS highlight Indian Navy's focus towards innovative solutions and manufacturing that are aligned with the Make-in-India and Atmanirbhar Bharat initiatives.

