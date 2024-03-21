Naval Station Commanders' workshop concludes in New Delhi

New Delhi, March 21 The 3rd edition of the Indian Navy's Station Commanders' Workshop concluded at the Naval Headquarters here on Wednesday.

The workshop (SCW 24/1) was an assembly of the station commanders, who provide administrative and functional support to operational units.

The key focus areas steered by the Naval Headquarters (NHQ) for the event were works, logistics, and intelligence.

In addition, the Director General, Medical Services (Navy) presented a report on the operations of the early intervention centres in all the commands and NHQ.

A Defence Ministry statement said that the three-day workshop was attended by more than 100 delegates representing all naval stations, as well as officers from the NHQ and command headquarters. It was also attended by the commanding officers of various Naval Hospitals, officers from Naval Armament Inspection (NAI) Units and the Material Organisations (MOs).

The EIC book manuscript was also released on the occasion by Navy chief, Admiral R. Hari Kumar, Naval Wives Welfare Association President Kala Hari Kumar, and DG, Medical Services, Navy, Surgeon Vice Admiral Arti Sarin.

The NWWA President conducted an "information session on NWWA" which was attended by the station commanders, unit heads of MOs, NLCs, NAIs and NWWA members and familiarised them with recent initiatives undertaken by the NWWA, for the benefit of the naval community including the Early Intervention Centres, and emphasised the role of leadership in ensuring community welfare.

She also shared with the Station Commanders the forthcoming initiatives of the NWWA. A NWWA coffee table book was also released by her and NWWA committee members.

