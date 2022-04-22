Naveen Patnaik releases two books: The Magic of Mangalajodi, compilation of Sikh History of East India

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has released two books. The first one is the coffee table book titled "The Magic of Mangalajodi" by Avinash Khemka and the second one is a compilation of the Sikh history of eastern India, "The Sikh History of East India".

As per the Chief Minister's Office, the coffee table book provides a bird's-eye view of Mangalajodi in Chilika through fabulous images and descriptions. It also inspires readers to visit and enjoy this spectacular place on earth.

Khemaka is an avid wild-life photographer and conservationist, with a special interest in avian life of Chilika Lake.

Appreciating the author for the coffee table book, Patnaik said that the exemplary efforts put in by Khemka to capture and portray life and essence of Mangaljodi in Chilika and its surroundings through the book are praiseworthy.

Mangalajodi is known for scripting a remarkable story of successful nature conservation, wherein local community members have renounced their traditional bird hunting practices and vowed for the protection of wildlife and habitat.

According to the CMO, the book 'Sikh History of Eastern India' is a rigorous research work by Abinash Mohapatra on Sikh history and philosophy. It's a compilation of eight books authored by Mohapatra himself.

"It's an extensive study on Sikh History in the eastern parts of India. These books are Sikh History of Bihar, Assam, Bangladesh, West Bengal, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim and Andaman and the Nicobar Islands," the release read.

Author Mohapatra is a scholar of Sikh History based in Odisha. He has authored 38 books on Sikh history, theology and principles.

The preface of the compilation is written by Sardar Gurbax Singh, Junior Vice President, SGPC, Amritsar. It's published by Punjabi Global Foundation, Odisha Chapter in Balasore.

( With inputs from ANI )

