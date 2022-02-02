Navy's fifth Kalvari class submarine 'Vagir' commences sea trials

Indian Navy's fifth Kalvari class submarine named Vagir commenced her sea trials on Tuesday.

According to the Indian Navy, the submarine was launched in November 2020 from the Kanhoji Angre Wet Basin of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL). The submarine would be named Vagir, after commissioning.

Despite the COVID pandemic, MDL has delivered two submarines of Project - 75 in the year 2021 and the commencement of sea trials of the fifth submarine is a significant milestone.

The submarine will now undergo intense trials of all its systems at sea, including propulsion systems, weapons and sensors. The submarine is scheduled for delivery to the Indian Navy in the year 2022 after the completion of these trials.

