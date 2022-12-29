Naxal leader of CPI (Maoist) surrenders in Ranchi

A Naxal leader of the dreaded Communist Party of India (CPI, Maoist) surrendered before Jharkhand police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel in Ranchi, officials said on Wednesday.

The surrendered Naxal has been identified as Aman Ganjhu, who carried a cash prize in his name.

Officials said that the CPI (Maoist) was carrying a bounty of Rs 19 lakhs, and joined the banned CPI (Maoist) organization eighteen years ago.

"Aman Ganjhu was the regional commander in the CPI Maoist organization and has been active as a Maoist organization member since 2004," they said.

"He was an active leader, and played a crucial role in the expansion, planning, and execution of the Maoist organization," the CRPF officials said.

"He realized the futility of the violence of Maoists and decided to surrender," they added.

( With inputs from ANI )

