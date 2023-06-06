"Naya Kashmir shaping up," says L-G Manoj Sinha days after G20 event in Srinagar

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 6 : Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday said that "Naya Kashmir" is shaping up following the successful G20 event in Srinagar and maintained that the security forces are "fully capable of dealing with any challenge" in the valley.

Speaking to reporters in Jammu, Manoj Sinha said, "Challenges come but now we are capable of successfully handling the challenges. For the first time, such a big international-level event (G20) was organised in Jammu and Kashmir".

Referring to the recent G20 Tourism Working Group meeting held in Srinagar, L-G said, "The people of Jammu and Kashmir supported us a lot in making the event a huge success. The administration and the security forces also chipped in," he said.

"A Naya Jammu and Kashmir is shaping up," he added.

"A Yatri Niwas is being constructed at Rs 51 crores. Four more similar Bhawans will be constructed in the coming days. We are preparing a DPR for a road from Chandanwari to Baltal," LG Manoj Sinha said later after inaugurating the Prasad cum Souvenir counter of Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board at Jammu airport.

Manoj Sinha was responding when asked about security arrangements ahead of the Amarnath Yatra set to begin next month.

A G20 event was held in Srinagar between May 22-24 for the first time since the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019 amid tight security.

India under its G20 Presidency is currently holding meetings across the country in the lead-up to the G20 Summit scheduled to be held in September in New Delhi.

